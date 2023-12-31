Smd top 20 Indian 2023, South Asian Films

On how the politics of fear—as well as religion and the state—can stoke suspicion, leading to violence. Evokes many worlds; hyperlocal but universal

Here’s my Top 20 All-India films list of 2023. Starting with films 1-10 here; 11-20 appears next week. The list is not in order, as it includes fiction features, documentaries, mainstream and indie films that cannot be compared. I acknowledge Bollywood separately here, as it is in a class by itself—including Shah Rukh Khan’s box office hits, such as Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan, as well as Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—since indie films are not on the same playing field. Here goes:

1.RIMDOGITTANGA, Rapture, by Dominic Megam Sangma, Garo, Meghalaya, North East: Stunning film that was at the Locarno, Busan and Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festivals; it won the Asia Pacific Screen Award, APSA Cultural Diversity Award. On how the politics of fear—as well as religion and the state—can stoke suspicion, leading to violence. Evokes many worlds; hyperlocal but universal.

2. NANPAKAL NERATHU MAYAKKAM (Like an Afternoon Dream) by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malayalam: Pellissery tackles surrealism, as top Malayalam star Mammootty plays James, a man travelling by bus. When he gets down in Tamil Nadu, he becomes Sundaram, speaking Tamil, and walks into a home as the familiar head of the family. Full googly, but elegantly done. On Netflix.

3.VIDUTHALAI (Liberation) Part 1 by Vetri Maaran, Tamil: On how indigenous people, oppressed by the police fight back, told from the viewpoint of a police constable (Soori). Highlight is a seven minute-long opening shot of a train wreck, as a train dangling from a bridge has a compartment collapse. On Zee 5; Part 2 releases in 2024.

4. JIGARTHANDA DOUBLE X by Karthik Subbaraj, Tamil: A terrific, philosophical and violent film—as only Karthik can—it explores whether the man with the camera is more powerful than the man with the gun. Artists… are immortal, he says. Thanks, da, we really need to hear this in today’s times. Tamil/Pandyaa tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray, take that! On Netflix.

5. KAATHAL—THE CORE by Jeo Baby, Malayalam: Nobody can beat the Malayalis. Mammootty plays (and produces) this film about a man standing for elections, whose wife (Jyothika) files for divorce after 20 years, on grounds that he is gay. Brilliant screenplay, direction and performances, masterly “normalisation” of homosexuality. Bravo!

6. AATMAPAMPHLET by Ashish Bende, Marathi: Masterly debut feature that was at the Berlin Film Festival. About a young schoolboy, who is in love with his classmate, discovers that he is ‘low caste’ and plots a mini-revolution to overcome this. Screenplay by Paresh Mokashi; backed by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Zee Studios.

7. STHAL (A Match) by Jayant Somalkar, Marathi: Stinging satire on arranged marriages, debut feature that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Told from the viewpoint of a girl who has to endlessly repeat her bio-data to prospective grooms, who then dump her. Hyperlocal film with raw power, thanks to woman producer Shefali Bhushan and team.

8. VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM, The World is Family by Anand Patwardhan, Documentary: Senior documentary filmmaker makes a warm yet feisty film about his parents, whose families were connected with Gandhian and Indian freedom movements. He reminds us how communal harmony, increasingly under threat, is the key to India’s future. Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

9. AGAINST THE TIDE by Sarvnik Kaur, Documentary, in Koli, Marathi, Hindi: Brilliant film that was at the Sundance and Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festivals, it is a film about climate change that is told through two fisherman friends with contrasting ambitions and attitudes to life in the sea. Woman director, woman producers Koval Bhatia and Sarvnik Kaur.

10. CHALCHITRA EKHON, Kaleidoscope Now, by Anjan Dutt, Bengali: Shown at the Kolkata International Film Festival, it is a superb, deeply felt, partly autobiographical fiction tribute to Mrinal Sen, whose birth centenary is in 2023-2024. It is about his experience of shooting Mrinal Sen’s film Chaalchitra, in which he cast Anjan Dutt, then 26, and how it impacted him, leading to a lifelong relationship.

Films 11-20 will appear next week. This isn’t some Biblical, watertight list; but rather invites conversations on the many good Indian films of the year, including features, documentaries, animation, and shorts in many Indian languages.

Meenakshi Shedde is India and South Asia Delegate to the Berlin International Film Festival, National Award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

