Stadiums should be accessible to everyone who loves sport

The captain of the Mumbai wheelchair cricket team has spoken out about equality and inclusivity being little more than pleasant phrases, while harsh reality is quite different.

In a column for this newspaper, the player looked through the scenario for the differently abled through the World Cup lens. He stated that it is tremendously challenging for wheelchair cricket teams to access practice grounds, as many have steps or have no ramps so players cannot get in at all.

While general problems were kept aside, he also spoke about the need for facilities at our stadia in the city, so that they can come and watch a game. There is no special parking slot for the disabled, which should be a must in public infra. If a part of the stadium is made accessible, then there are no differently abled friendly washrooms. Drinking water facilities are difficult. This means it is not just playing cricket that poses a unique set of challenges for these individuals but accessing facilities to watch a game is difficult too.

Perhaps, most importantly, he claimed that the cricket management can offer some discount on tickets for challenged players. If even that is not possible though our cricket bodies do have enough funds, he spoke out about tickets being sold at exorbitant prices in black. This paper had shone the spotlight on a shameful scenario just outside Wankhede stadium for the semi-final against New Zealand where tickets were being sold in black and 10 and even 20 times the cost. Anguished fans had actually gheraoed this paper’s reporter talking about how online sales showed full up in minutes or did not show at all, and tickets were snapped up or handed out to the rich, famous, those with connections while the poor, genuine fan was left out on the streets.

This situation is very true and all these aspects are something our denizens in cricket’s hot seats need to acknowledge, investigate and address.