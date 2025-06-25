Breaking News
MPs can now speak in regional languages in Parliament as AI enables real-time translation of 22 tongues
Mumbai: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri
Stranded boat freed after 16-hour rescue operation in Surya river
Rare Bombay Gymkhana sketch surfaces as club celebrates 150 years
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Stalking is dangerous not a laughing matter

Stalking is dangerous, not a laughing matter

Updated on: 25 June,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Unfortunately, ordinary people may not have the same recourse. They will also not  have the same security measures

Stalking is dangerous, not a laughing matter

Emma Raducanu

Listen to this article
Stalking is dangerous, not a laughing matter
x
00:00

A man was given a restraining order for stalking British tennis player Emma Raducanu earlier this year. Reports across sporting news pages stated that he was caught trying to apply for tickets for the Wimbledon Championships, which begin on June 30.

Despite the order, he was trying to find ways to witness the British number one playing and perhaps even try to get close to her. There have been reports that the player has been quite traumatised by the stalker. He had reportedly asked for a photo and given her a letter earlier. Reports stated that the player once hid behind an umpire’s chair and was driven to tears over this fixated behaviour.


This should make us look at stalking through a larger lens. Celebrities often bring restraining orders against stalkers. They are assigned security, which is quite rightly needed because of the lengths to which these obsessed individuals go. Unfortunately, ordinary people may not have the same recourse. They will also not have the same security measures.


What this underscores, though, is that stalking is not a laughing matter. It is serious and dangerous behaviour. It is time for cops and even individuals to recognise and acknowledge it as such. Unchecked, stalking can often escalate to very dangerous levels. The stalker wants attention from their target. They know their presence, their turning up everywhere at places the subject of their fixation is, is unnerving and threatening. This is intimidation. 

To protect those targeted in this manner, the police take cognisance of complaints with merit and react appropriately. The behaviour can also have a significant impact on the mental health of the person being stalked, it can impact a person who can spiral into depression. 

Counselling is also needed for traumatised targets.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

wimbledon mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK