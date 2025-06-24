Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Staying informed will keep you out of fraudsters clutches

Staying informed will keep you out of fraudsters’ clutches

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The 64-year-old filed a complaint, stating she got calls from unidentified numbers with fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS officers posted at ‘Jammu and Kashmir Border Police Station’. A conman, stating he was an officer, told the woman that a case was registered against her for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan

Staying informed will keep you out of fraudsters’ clutches

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Staying informed will keep you out of fraudsters’ clutches
x
00:00

Officials recently said cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi Anti-Terror and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel cheated an elderly woman from Girgaon, South Mumbai, of Rs 22 lakh after accusing her of spying for Pakistan, reported news agency Press Trust of India. This is the first case in the city of a cyber fraud using the false claim of espionage to cheat people, an official said.

The 64-year-old filed a complaint, stating she got calls from unidentified numbers with fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS officers posted at ‘Jammu and Kashmir Border Police Station’. A conman, stating he was an officer, told the woman that a case was registered against her for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. Threatening her with jail time and a huge fine, the frauds acquired lakhs from her, paid into different accounts.


This shows how conmen use intimidation as a prime tactic in their nefarious designs. Then, they also zero in on topicality. After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, there have been reports about individuals either arrested or called in for questioning on suspicion of espionage. These reports were among the prominent news on channels and social media.


The conmen may have just found yet another bait to lure people into paying up. If the targets had been following the events, the espionage charge would resonate and make them fearful. The conmen then had already put the noose around the chosen target, and now, it was a question of tightening it.

This shows that one has to be ahead of the game. Anticipate that the cons will use news like wars, espionage, Bollywood scandals and immigrant issues as platforms from which to launch their devious schemes. Understand that ATS or any other arrests simply do not take place in this manner. Stay sceptical, stay informed and stay vigilant.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news Cyber fraud jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK