Breaking News
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370; calls for polls by Sept 30
Dharavi redevelopment: Will protest if no rehabilitation of residents before project kicks off, says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra: Man kills 34-year-old brother over property dispute in Nashik
Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses
Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh CM
BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai named new Chhattisgarh CM, swearing-in on Dec 13
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Staying safe in the cyber world is ultimately up to us

Staying safe in the cyber world is ultimately up to us

Updated on: 12 December,2023 04:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Complain quick, so that tracing a fraud is easier.

Staying safe in the cyber world is ultimately up to us

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Staying safe in the cyber world is ultimately up to us
x
00:00

The Home Ministry’s 1930 cyber helpline number has proved a game changer. According to Maharashtra Cyber, in the last three years, they have successfully frozen Rs 90 crore during the crucial golden hours after a cybercrime is reported through the helpline. The dedicated 100-member team saved around Rs 55 crore this year alone.


Once an amount is marked as suspicious or fraudulent, it is prevented from being credited to the beneficiary’s account. However, recovering the amount becomes challenging if someone manages to withdraw it within the golden hours, emphasising the critical need for swift action.


Plans are underway to expand the helpline infrastructure to ensure no call goes unanswered during these crucial hours. There are certain things we as ordinary people can do, if we suspect we are victims of cyber fraud. Complain quick, so that tracing a fraud is easier.


Officials also cite that one should have the name of the bank, wallet or merchant from which the amount was debited. Account number, wallet merchant, UPI ID from which the amount was debited. Be ready with the transaction date. The debit/credit card number in case of fraud using card credentials and screenshots of transactions or any other images related to the fraud. In short, the more details, the more chances of the amount being blocked and hopefully, returned to your account.

We must add here that it is heartening that efforts are ongoing to make this mechanism more robust. Our part is to become more aware of the modus operandi. Desist from clicking on suspicious lookalike links. Refrain from sharing OTPs, do not dismiss warnings from experts.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK