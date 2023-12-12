Staying safe in the cyber world is ultimately up to us

Complain quick, so that tracing a fraud is easier.

The Home Ministry’s 1930 cyber helpline number has proved a game changer. According to Maharashtra Cyber, in the last three years, they have successfully frozen Rs 90 crore during the crucial golden hours after a cybercrime is reported through the helpline. The dedicated 100-member team saved around Rs 55 crore this year alone.

Once an amount is marked as suspicious or fraudulent, it is prevented from being credited to the beneficiary’s account. However, recovering the amount becomes challenging if someone manages to withdraw it within the golden hours, emphasising the critical need for swift action.

Plans are underway to expand the helpline infrastructure to ensure no call goes unanswered during these crucial hours. There are certain things we as ordinary people can do, if we suspect we are victims of cyber fraud. Complain quick, so that tracing a fraud is easier.

Officials also cite that one should have the name of the bank, wallet or merchant from which the amount was debited. Account number, wallet merchant, UPI ID from which the amount was debited. Be ready with the transaction date. The debit/credit card number in case of fraud using card credentials and screenshots of transactions or any other images related to the fraud. In short, the more details, the more chances of the amount being blocked and hopefully, returned to your account.

We must add here that it is heartening that efforts are ongoing to make this mechanism more robust. Our part is to become more aware of the modus operandi. Desist from clicking on suspicious lookalike links. Refrain from sharing OTPs, do not dismiss warnings from experts.