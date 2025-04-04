Stricter rules needed if we’re adding e-bikes to roads

Given that commuting is a hot-button topic, this is an addition to the commuting landscape which has evoked significant debate and opinion.

The state Government in its recent cabinet meeting gave its approval for e-bike taxis. One is looking at a reduction in intra-city travel fares, though the rate has to still be worked out. There are certain modalities being worked out for the safety of women commuters. Given that commuting is a hot-button topic, this is an addition to the commuting landscape which has evoked significant debate and opinion.

Firstly, we must consider how these e-bikes will be run. Today, we see bikers, and these are not just e-bikers, breaking signals and zooming away even as four-wheelers are at a standstill at red lights. Pedestrians see that there is a signal to cross over but are wary as bikers are breaking the red light at will.

There is also traffic congestion to be considered. While it is difficult to control the congestion, planners will have to keep this in mind. So is the parking scenario, there is already considerable angst about cabs eating up space through parking in the city. Huge swathes of space have been taken over as cabs, too, are parked on our streets at night, especially. There have been a number of complaints from residents who claim that there is no place for their cars. Cabbies though state that they have as much a right to park their vehicles on streets at night as car owners. While e-bikes are smaller, the parking problem is so acute that every inch here is precious.

Then, there is the very common and absolutely appalling tendency of e-bikers to climb onto pavements while on the roads and ride to their destination. They also squeeze through the wrong way, on our roads pressing on the side of the road to get through. These are the current very significant and dangerous problems. Will e-bike taxis compound these? If not, how will they be tackled? Just some concerns of the citizens who face so many care-a-hoot-for-rules bikers every day.