Students, college mgmt must be on same page

A report cited a letter to the college administration which said that: if any of the students “commit suicide or takes any state (sic) which is against public policy and human nature”, the college would be solely responsible

Representative Image

A well-known South Mumbai college witnessed tumultuous scenes recently as scores of students, debarred from exams due to poor attendance, protested against what they called an unfair and arbitrary decision. Following the intervention of political outfits, the college management decided to allow the defaulters to sit for the exams this time but will make them sign an undertaking from the next academic year.

A report cited a letter to the college administration which said that: if any of the students “commit suicide or takes any state (sic) which is against public policy and human nature”, the college would be solely responsible.

While one is glad that calm has returned to the college, there are certain points that need to be reflected upon. The college management and students have to be completely clear about attendance requirements. Colleges must spell out in black and white what attendance is needed in order to be allowed to sit for exams. If, for any reason, the goalpost is shifted, students must be informed clearly, concisely and categorically.

Pupils, once told about the requisite attendance percentage, need to adhere to the rules and give explanations in case of emergencies.

It is certainly not a desirable scenario where letters are written, literally blackmailing the management with threats of suicide.

Student wings of political bodies are muscling in to hold educational institutes to ransom.

In any educational space, students, the faculty and management need to work together and, more or less, be on the same page. These situations bring bitterness to campuses. Indiscipline and mischief create a gulf between students and the faculty and management. Do not let things slide out of control in colleges.