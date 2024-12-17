Breaking News
Opinion News

Subways must always be safe and well maintained

Subways must always be safe and well-maintained

Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

At certain spots, they lie unused with people preferring to cross the road, sometimes at substantial risk to life and limb

Subways must always be safe and well-maintained

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Subways must always be safe and well-maintained
This paper’s extensive reportage on the city’s subways shines the spotlight on an oft-neglected piece of city infrastructure. Since they are underground and out of sight, so to speak, the subways do not seem to warrant the same amount of attention as, perhaps, bridges or other infrastructure that is more visible.


Yet, these subways fulfil an important need, allowing people safe passage to cross especially wide roads and, in some cases, junctions. Our report and accompanying pictures highlight how the city’s subways are desperately in need of maintenance and regular upkeep.


At certain spots, they lie unused with people preferring to cross the road, sometimes at substantial risk to life and limb.


While people must use subways whenever possible, these tunnels must be usable, too. Some subways have become dens of vice, with all kinds of unsavoury elements lurking around in the underbelly. They pose a danger, and women, especially, hesitate to use them while alone or when crowds are thin. While stationing a policeman at every subway may be impossible, sporadic checks by beat patrols will bring in the safety aspect and so, make these underpasses accessible to all, at all times.

Subways must be maintained during the monsoon season; leakage is a common phenomenon around that time of the year. This means water is pooled below, making negotiating underpasses difficult if not impossible. Some subway corners have become dumping grounds for rubbish, which is unacceptable. Those housing food stalls and other shops must have bins installed at intervals and signage stating that the premises need to be kept clean.

Our subways need an intercom system for emergencies where a person in authority can make announcements like they do on railway platforms and in trains. Subways are a part of the great commuting jigsaw puzzle; keep these pieces in good shape.

The Editorial news columnists

