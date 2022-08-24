Take care, potholes can be a pain in the neck!

Do incorporate some basic back strengthening exercises in your routine. This is not for these rides per se, but it does count when it comes to overall health, and can protect your back to some extent, and fight against the wear and tear on these roads

Pic/Satej Shinde

Pothole protests focus on humungous tragedies, those who have lost their lives as vehicles have bumped into potholes, most of these mo-bikes causing riders to fall off. They have been run over by speeding vehicles behind, or sustained grievous injuries.

Now doctors are flagging serious neck and back problems for those mo’ bike riders especially, though this can also happen to commuters especially in auto-rickshaws, because of the potholes. Complaining about potholes is ongoing but as authorities have showed us, we do not seem to have a permanent solution, as these appear with irksome frequency, especially during monsoon time.

All vehicle owners are advised to move slower than usual on pothole ridden roads, to avoid whiplash injuries and more serious occurrences like slip discs. Slow obviously means safe, too, on our roads, but it also means saving your back and neck.

Do incorporate some basic back strengthening exercises in your routine. This is not for these rides per se, but it does count when it comes to overall health, and can protect your back to some extent, and fight against the wear and tear on these roads.

When possible, though one does understand that this may not be possible every single time, buses and trains are a good public commuting option this season. The bus is high and commuters may not feel the potholes with as much severity as in the other vehicles. When and if you do have a choice, it is good to opt for a mode that will give you relative ease on surfaces riddled with craters.

It is good too if people seek medical help early for their problems, rather than allow the condition to fester. While you may not have a choice when it comes to commuting, doctors can start treatment, pain relief and suggest some safeguards, even if you cannot change your daily route.

