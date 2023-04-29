Teachers could be tools in fight against drug abuse

Many times, there is a ‘gap’ between students and teachers. In a fast-changing world, teachers and allied staff may be unaware about how youngsters are being lured into the death-trap that is drug addiction

A day-long online orientation programme for teachers, principals and staff of civic-run schools to provide information on the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, narcotic drugs, their side effects and measures to prevent drug addiction was held recently to mixed reviews.

The programme was organised by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Mumbai police, and the BMC to help civic school teachers mentor their students and raise awareness about drug addiction. Around 7,000 teachers, principals and non-teaching staff attended the orientation, with many praising the initiative. However, some felt that a single day of training was not enough.

One opinion was that these programmes should be extended to private schools. Students in those schools may have access to the money and will consequently, have more access to drugs and get trapped in the addiction quagmire. Overall, though this was a good initiative and one does think that follow ups and workshops continue in a consistent and organised manner, so that we can make these very effective.

Many times, there is a ‘gap’ between students and teachers. In a fast-changing world, teachers and allied staff may be unaware about how youngsters are being lured into the death-trap that is drug addiction. This will help them recognise that and close the ‘gap’ between student and teacher, assisting in combating addiction.

These informative and educative sessions should actually be building blocks a comprehensive look at addiction, signs, symptoms and dangers.

Teachers and school staff play a role as a bridge between parents and students, so a teacher with more knowledge on addiction can point out red flags to families, and even guide parents on what they now have to do for their child. Like they say, knowledge is power and an empowered school faculty is a weapon against drug abuse.