The overnight express

Our sutradhaars debate over the transformation that the city and its suburbs witnessed thanks to hosting the G20 meetings and wonder why it had to take a group of global VIPs to put Operation Makeover into practice, that too in record time

File Photo

The capital of Saudi Arabia is Riyadh; the capital of Turkey is Ankara; the capital of…” Sir PM was on a roll, and in her predictably inquisitive behaviour, Lady Flora interrupted her friend as soon as she approached him at their usual meeting spot inside Horniman Circle Garden. “Pheroze, please tell me this monologue is for some good constructive reason, or that you’ve signed up for a quiz on capitals and cities, which will be quite something.”

Sir PM wasn’t exactly thrilled about being disrupted in the middle of his smooth memory game to test his knowledge of countries and their capitals. “Out with it, Pheroze…what’s the cause for this sudden interest in capitals?” she couldn’t wait any longer. “Well, my lady. I got caught in the excitement that had gripped the city these past few days, with the G20 meetings in the city. Didn’t you notice how the city was dressed up to welcome them? Delegates from so many countries were here, and after I had spotted their national flags displayed on posters and banners, I felt obligated to be a part of it in my own way—to acquire at least some basic knowledge about these countries that along with India form part of a prestigious group,” he patiently shared, hoping to impress his friend. “That’s all fine. But, Pheroze, didn’t you notice anything else? Of how the city went into transformation mode, and overnight, underwent a series of makeovers that gave it a different vibe that covered key landmarks and locations in the city? I found that rather appalling,” Lady Flora thundered.

Also read: A bitter truth behind the white sheets

“Why would you say so, my Lady? I thought it was remarkable that the city turned out all nicely scrubbed and vibrant to welcome these guests from different parts of the world,” Sir PM enquired, keen to hear what his pragmatic and sometimes opinionated friend had to say. “Well, you see Pheroze, Bombay is often touted as the financial hub of India; gateway to India, and so on, but its streetscape is a woeful contrast to these hefty taglines. A walk down any of our main roads will reveal this reality. Until last week, large parts of the city and the suburbs wore their usual, neglected avatar, and then as if under a spell, so many key areas underwent a miraculous transformation. Overnight, posters, banners and swathes of white cloth sprouted along major highways and under flyovers to cover the mess. The masterstroke [to save face], I thought, was to use those eyesores—for the ultimate cover-up job—was to ensure those unsuspecting delegates didn’t get to spot those garbage dumps or tobacco-stained barricades along the Metro Line work,” added Lady Flora. Sir PM’s face looked as if he’d seen a ghost; clearly, he realised he had missed this big observation that his friend had shrewdly brought to his notice.

“Now that you mention it, you are so right. It all makes sense. In South Bombay, Gargoyle was telling me how all of the façades of important buildings wore a spruced-up look and were lit up at night; the streets were washed clean. My cousin Shiraz, who lives in Bandra, tells me that he never saw that new space…what is it called…ah, yes! Bandra Kurla Complex, get such a massive whitewash complete with fresh coats of paint along footpaths and traffic signals,” Sir PM added, hoping that his informative rejoinder would help him save face.

Lady Flora was pleased that her friend at least saw things a tad differently after her valid judgement. “I heard that certain approach roads to and from the airport were repaired overnight; even locations near the National Park got a facelift,” she added. “National Park? Why there?” enquired Sir PM? “That’s where you’re not paying attention, not joining the dots, my dear Pheroze. You see, the areas and routes that come in the line of vision of these international guests are the sole beneficiaries of this large-scale whitewashing exercise. They had visited the green lungs, and hence that area got the nod. Beyond that, everything else is the original that we are used to seeing, where we don’t rub our eyes in disbelief.” Sir PM was trying hard to conceal his smile, “In fact, I wasn’t surprised that by the second day, Percy (their messenger pigeon friend) came back to me with information that he spotted several areas along the stretch where paan had already returned to grace the white posters.”

“Clearly, we will never learn. Either the city will need a constant influx of international visitors where it is part of some global initiative because apathy seems to be ingrained in our DNA,” sighed Lady Flora, adding her critical sign-off, “It’s not as if our civic authorities cannot spruce up the city. A switch needs to turn on in people’s heads. I fail to understand why we need to have a global meeting for them to act fast. After all, it’s our dear city that will benefit in the long run.”

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 9 Submit Request