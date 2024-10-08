The troubled waters of RBI's P2P directions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates over 20 registered P2P platforms, ensuring transparency and investor protection. Despite challenges like a non-performing asset (NPA) rate of around 2-3 per cent, the sector remains a crucial tool for financial inclusion

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending sector in India has grown rapidly, with the market expected to reach Rs 7,000 crore by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 30%. This growth is driven by increased digital adoption and a demand for alternative financing solutions. P2P platforms connect borrowers directly with lenders, offering faster loan approvals and interest rates ranging from 10% to 30%, often more competitive than traditional banks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates over 20 registered P2P platforms, ensuring transparency and investor protection. Despite challenges like a non-performing asset (NPA) rate of around 2-3%, the sector remains a crucial tool for financial inclusion.