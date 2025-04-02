Breaking News
Upgraded infra is meant to be used, not just looked at

Updated on: 02 April,2025 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

With the Railways trying its level best to look at reducing risk, it is up to people to use facilities that will alleviate any kind of dangerous situation

The foot overbridge at Mahim railway station was opened on Saturday

Upgraded infra is meant to be used, not just looked at
In a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing commuter safety and convenience, Western Railway has reopened the newly reconstructed foot overbridge (FOB) at the Churchgate end of Mahim station. The bridge, which connects platforms 1 and 2, was opened for public use after extensive redevelopment.


The redevelopment of the FOB is part of Western Railway’s broader initiative to improve station infrastructure by constructing additional FOBs, escalators and lifts. These upgrades are aimed at alleviating overcrowding. With the Railways trying its level best to look at reducing risk, it is up to people to use facilities that will alleviate any kind of dangerous situation.


Foot overbridges are not to be looked at, they are supposed to be used. Commuters want to cut time instead of using FOBs and then take the dangerous route of crossing tracks. This is completely appalling. Even if the FOB takes more time or more energy to negotiate it is the correct way to cross over at the station.


People need to avoid pushing and rushing on staircases and escalators which is yet another dangerous way to try to get ahead of others. 

The Railways has to ensure lighting, signage at appropriate spaces and good, quality announcement systems. These, in fact, are the fundamentals of ensuring safety. They must also be receptive to consumer forum complaints, lending an ear and then, taking action when merited. While not particularly this case, we have a number of instances when complaints have been ignored or brushed away for months.    

The Railways should enhance all safety measures, the commuters use decorum and restraint in these crowded spaces. Staying safe is a two-way street, it needs constant innovation by the lifeline of Mumbai and responsive, responsible users. 

