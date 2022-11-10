Voting at home for elderly, commendable move

While experts are weighing in on the results, and analysis is on, we take heart from the vote from home initiative and outreach to seniors

The Sena struck one in the recent Andheri East Assembly bypoll. Going beyond winners though, a big takeaway here was that citizens above the age of 80, who wanted to vote in the bypoll from their homes, were able to do so. Of 430 senior voters, 392 exercised their franchise from home which, according to officials, was unprecedented.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the Mumbai Suburban District’s administrators implemented the voting at home initiative for octogenarians from a list of voters aged 80 years and above. This list had the information of approximately 7,000 voters. Every person on it was contacted directly and informed about the facility of voting from home.

The key is accessibility. We hope that if not similar at least huge efforts are made to rope in voters at every election in India. From special facilities for the differently abled to senior citizens, every voter must get opportunity and have the avenue to get to the polls.

Not going to vote, or deliberately staying away is one part, the other is making those who want to vote, but are unable to, a part of the process.

In this particular example, we see organisation and intent come together to set up an effective mechanism for seniors.

These persons may find it difficult, if not impossible, to get to the polling booth. There may not be anybody to take them to the venue. They must also be counted as valuable in the system and their voices should be heard, their choices should count. We salute the thought and action and hope they find parallels across.

