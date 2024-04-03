We must enjoy public spaces with responsibility

It is up to us to enjoy these spaces with responsibility and care. Often, we see adults traipsing around children in these kids-only parks

Representation Pic

Dadar’s iconic Shivaji Park houses both an aaji-aazoba (senior citizens’) and children’s park. This paper has carried a piece on how both spaces have been transformed. The senior citizens’ park, often called nana-nani parks in different parts of the city has already had a facelift, with spanking new infra and smooth pathways inside.

Work is taking place in the children’s park while broken equipment is going to be replaced. Some time ago, an open-air gym in the maidan was also refurbished and new equipment was installed.

It is up to us to enjoy these spaces with responsibility and care. Often, we see adults traipsing around children in these kids-only parks.

While it is essential to supervise smaller children and ensure that they are safe while playing, adults are seen using the equipment, sitting on swings and clambering on to slide decks. These may not be parents but young adults who have found a way to get in and are doing this for a lark. Not designed for that size and weight, the infrastructure often gives way or caves in. The equipment should be used for

kids only.

In the same way, respect spaces demarcated for senior citizens. We see at times, younger people loitering around such areas, even though they are not meant for them. Let us realise that we have a stake in the maintenance and upkeep of all infrastructure.

We need these precious spaces. Seniors find serenity and company there. Children revel in the open air. This leads to a healthier society both physically and mentally. This means knowing boundaries and setting examples for children, who on observing that adults abide by rules, will follow suit in all aspects of life.