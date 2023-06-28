This parlour was operating out of a cafe in an Andheri bungalow that also housed a hostel

BB House runs the hostel out of a two-storied bungalow in Lokhandwala, Andheri West

Listen to this article We must ensure that hostels are safe spaces for women x 00:00

As part of the inspection of hostels in the backdrop of a recent rape and murder at a south Mumbai hostel, the city police have busted an illegal hookah parlour. This parlour was operating out of a cafe in an Andheri bungalow that also housed a hostel. Cops nabbed staff serving hookah to customers in the packed ground-floor eatery, which is illegal.

The hostel, occupied by three men and seven women, is on the first floor of the bungalow. The police acted on a tip-off and recovered hookah stands, tobacco, shegdi and coal. An officer has stated in a report that the parlour was unsafe for women in the hostel. The hookah was also served with tobacco, which is banned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities must take note of the immediate surroundings of women’s hostels if they are not standalone. There must be security for women, even if they are housed in a structure with other residential or commercial facilities. All hostel safety rules must be applicable. In fact, in this case, whetting of other establishments and staffers must be more stringent in cases where hostels are housed within bungalows or buildings.

Safety measures, like good security, alarms and clean, neat rooms must apply to these hostels, too.

Women must have access to some kind of alarm system. If there is one common entrance and exit for all, see that it is well-lit and bright especially late evenings and nights so that women can access this and go to their living quarters with good visibility all through.

This is an opportune time to think about surprise checks on hostels, especially women’s hostels that will keep the management/owners on their toes. Consistent checks and action on defaulters will ensure hostels upgrade safety measures, if found wanting.