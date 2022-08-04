We need to be prepared for medical emergencies

Experts have urged in a report in this paper that in view of the rise in H1N1 virus or swine flu, there must be some cap on the price for testing the same at laboratories

Representative Image

The biggest takeaway from the pandemic, and it is not over yet we must warn, is preparedness. The outbreak has taught us that we must be prepared for medical emergencies at a basic level. That means there must be enough beds, space and flexibility within the system so that we adapt to the changing contours of any healthcare crisis.

Experts have urged in a report in this paper that in view of the rise in H1N1 virus or swine flu, there must be some cap on the price for testing the same at laboratories.

The RT-PCR test is the method of choice to diagnose swine flu and it costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, which is steep. This may be out of range for many and the result will inevitably be people skipping the test, simply because it is unaffordable. Experts have asked for some subsidy and even stated that government hospitals should offer free testing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared swine flu as a pandemic between April 2009 and August 2010.

There may be a case to look at measures for all viral infections and how healthcare facilities are geared up to fight them. We also have to take into account that when tests are very expensive, the public will not take them or wait for long periods hoping that their ailment goes away by taking some kind of medicine for cold and cough instead of the specific infection. This is highly dangerous not only for those suffering but others around the patient too.

In Covid-19 times too, there was a need to cap test costs and bring uniformity in costs everywhere so that labs do not feel entitled to charge any fee. Let us take lessons from the past so that we apply them to the present and look at our future too.