We need to eliminate stigma around mental health issues

Updated on: 23 November,2023 01:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The release is now being facilitated in a phased manner, with 50 individuals to be released soon

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Over the past decade, 475 individuals awaiting discharge from mental hospitals in Thane, Nagpur, Pune and Ratnagiri have undergone review board assessments, with 263 deemed fit for discharge. The Bombay High Court recently directed the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) to create a priority list for the swift rehabilitation of such patients.


The release is now being facilitated in a phased manner, with 50 individuals to be released soon.


While there are challenges for mental health hospitals given the huge numbers and paucity of facilities, they must work towards a discharge plan for those admitted, if they get better and are pronounced fit for discharge.


A report in this paper stated that families are reluctant to take back patients, even after they are termed fit for discharge. People must be educated that once admitted in the mental hospital, the person can be treated and discharged even after a few years. Throughout, channels of communication with the family need to be open. This may be out of the workings of mental health facilities, and law enforcement will need to be roped in. 

Also read: Staggered office timings could be the answer we need

Much more awareness about all aspects of mental health is needed. There are two primary beliefs that need to be dispelled says the report and one has to stress on that: once admitted into a mental health hospital does not mean the person has to stay there indefinitely. The second is that mental health hospitals are not dumping grounds where families wash off all responsibility and are sadly rid of their person.

Having that highlighted does not mean that every family or layperson is equipped to deal with a mentally ill person. Many a times they are not. They may need to be admitted into a facility as they become impossible and at times may be dangerous to handle. Yet, reform and reintegration is a reality. Our entire ecosystem has to be geared towards that.

