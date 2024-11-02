Breaking News
We need to hold elected reps to their pre-poll promises

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

This is disappointing given that redevelopment and living in lingo has become a frustrating pattern for the city

Representation pic

The draft of the Proposed Housing Policy 2024, has raised concerns amongst housing activists and the state housing federation. They argue that it lacks a clear vision and effective, real-time solutions for key issues like affordable housing, slum rehabilitation, rental housing, and construction finance. They describe it as a pre-election strategy aimed at attracting voters rather than addressing real needs. 


The state government’s housing department is crafting a new Housing Policy for 2024, replacing the last policy introduced in 2007. Since then, the real estate sector has seen major changes, including the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR)-2034 for Mumbai and the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR)-2020 for the state. These regulations have significantly influenced real estate across the state, according to a report in this paper.


Those in charge must take cognisance of these concerns and see if there is merit in what is being highlighted as lapses and omissions. One expert has stated this is a pre-election gimmick. There is a lack of clarity to achieve short and long-term goals. Maybe, a definitive timeline can be given within the policy, so that there is a goal to work towards within a set framework.  While phrases like ‘housing for all’ certainly feel good, the policy must state exactly how that can become a reality and the work that will go towards it.   


 The policy is silent on the much-required transparency process, especially when redevelopment projects get stuck for years, said an expert. This is disappointing given that redevelopment and living in lingo has become a frustrating pattern for the city.

There were a number of suggestions but overall, what we see is the need for proof of steps taken, rather than all this talk in the air. Substance instead of fluff and on ground reality instead of grandiose statements. That is the crux.

