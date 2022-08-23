Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > We need to stop treating some criminals like VIPs

We need to stop treating some criminals like VIPs

Updated on: 23 August,2022 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

To see the law ‘n’ order machinery being made a fool of, and in such poor light surely plays on the public mind

We need to stop treating some criminals like VIPs

The post about Roshan Jha cutting his birthday cake on Saturday that went viral and landed him in trouble


Even as you read this, reactions are already pouring in everywhere about an attempt to murder accused allegedly allowed to celebrate his birthday in a police van.

A viral video has shown that the accused is celebrating outside the Kalyan court. The accused with one hand in cuffs, actually leans out of the van window and cuts a birthday cake brought by his friends and supporters even as they shout greetings at him. There are police sighted inside the van. This man has several cases against him, including charges of extortion. He had been brought to Kalyan Sessions Court for a hearing.

Superiors have said the strictest of action will be taken against the cops responsible for allowing this celebration. It is shocking and reprehensible that an accused actually reached out and cut a cake in the presence of the police.

It shows an obnoxious level of audacity. This video which may be of the birthday celebration, but makes a mockery of our police, too, will surely erode the confidence of our public. To see the law ‘n’ order machinery being made a fool of, and in such poor light surely plays on the public mind.

It also emboldens criminals who think that even if they are caught for crimes, can live it up, even celebrate when caught. We need to nip this VIP culture for the accused. At times, we hear criminals running rackets from inside jails. They use mobile phones that are mysteriously available to them, and network, carrying on with their activities seemingly unaffected by their circumstances. We hear of credible reports of some enjoying a cushy existence behind bars. What exactly constitutes cushy may be subjective but it may exist. All this makes for a bitter public and youngsters lose respect for the uniform and law when they see this happening. Action warranted but more importantly, no repeats, ever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kalyan mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK