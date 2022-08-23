We need to stop treating some criminals like VIPs

To see the law ‘n’ order machinery being made a fool of, and in such poor light surely plays on the public mind

The post about Roshan Jha cutting his birthday cake on Saturday that went viral and landed him in trouble

Even as you read this, reactions are already pouring in everywhere about an attempt to murder accused allegedly allowed to celebrate his birthday in a police van.

A viral video has shown that the accused is celebrating outside the Kalyan court. The accused with one hand in cuffs, actually leans out of the van window and cuts a birthday cake brought by his friends and supporters even as they shout greetings at him. There are police sighted inside the van. This man has several cases against him, including charges of extortion. He had been brought to Kalyan Sessions Court for a hearing.

Superiors have said the strictest of action will be taken against the cops responsible for allowing this celebration. It is shocking and reprehensible that an accused actually reached out and cut a cake in the presence of the police.

It shows an obnoxious level of audacity. This video which may be of the birthday celebration, but makes a mockery of our police, too, will surely erode the confidence of our public. To see the law ‘n’ order machinery being made a fool of, and in such poor light surely plays on the public mind.

It also emboldens criminals who think that even if they are caught for crimes, can live it up, even celebrate when caught. We need to nip this VIP culture for the accused. At times, we hear criminals running rackets from inside jails. They use mobile phones that are mysteriously available to them, and network, carrying on with their activities seemingly unaffected by their circumstances. We hear of credible reports of some enjoying a cushy existence behind bars. What exactly constitutes cushy may be subjective but it may exist. All this makes for a bitter public and youngsters lose respect for the uniform and law when they see this happening. Action warranted but more importantly, no repeats, ever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal