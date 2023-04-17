Where are crores spent?

One has only to go to some of the stadiums in Europe and United Kingdom to see how many toilets there are for both men and women and then compare it with those in India to see the vast difference. There is also a huge need to make access to the differently-abled to watch the match

Grounds in the UK have good facilities for differently-abled spectators. This cricket fan at the Indians versus Sri Lanka ‘A’ game at Grace Road, Leicester, enjoyed himself in August 2007. Pic/Clayton Murzello

The news that the BCCI is going to repair some of the stadiums that are going to hold the World Cup matches in October / November is welcome indeed.

Maintenance of the stadiums is hardly a priority in Indian cricket and often coming to a new game one finds the remnants of the rubbish of the previous game still there. This despite most, if not all, associations giving maintenance contracts in crores to companies. The toilets are the worst in most stadia with a shortage of toilet and tissue paper that makes you wonder where the crores were spent. That said, the need for more toilets at all stadiums cannot be overemphasised. When you have thousands coming to watch the game, even if it’s the shortest format of the game, there will be a need to use the toilet but where to find one and a clean one at that is the main concern. Whenever stadiums in India seem to be designed, the emphasis is understandably on getting as many people accommodated as possible but in doing that the possibility that many of these thousands will be requiring to use the toilet seems to be either forgotten or overlooked.

Also Read: Handling of public gaze so very vital

One has only to go to some of the stadiums in Europe and the UK to see how many toilets there are for both men and women and then compare it with those in India to see the vast difference.

There is also a huge need to make access to the differently abled to watch the match. While designing stadiums, the TV companies are regularly consulted and the newer stadiums have magnificent facilities for them to work in. But again there’s invariably just the odd toilet and that too which the TV crew has to share and mingle with hundreds of others who have come to watch the game. Hopefully when the redesigning is done, along with extra seats, there will be more toilets and proper access to the differently abled to come and watch their favourite sport.

Professional Management Group