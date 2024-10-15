Why are Aarey residents treated so shabbily?

People expressed frustration that despite being a part of Mumbai, they lack essential health facilities in the area

Gulab Vanjari, who suffered a snakebite on Thursday morning

Aarey Colony residents face significant challenges when it comes to access to medical facilities. A report stated how a 45-year-old woman suffered a snakebite in a tribal hamlet recently and had to be rushed to the BMC-run Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Jogeshwari. A few months ago, a woman allegedly passed away as she was compelled to run around for medical treatment after a snakebite.

In this particular case, the snake had bitten a woman who was rushed to Jogeshwari by her children only to be informed that the beds were occupied. It was only after some influence and intervention that she received anti-venom treatment. People expressed frustration that despite being a part of Mumbai, they lack essential health facilities in the area. They pointed out that the Aarey hospital, which once served the community, is now defunct.

There must be some will to reopen this hospital or start another so that locals are able to access medical facilities. Delays in medical care, either through challenges of travel or even getting a bed have resulted in deaths in extreme cases. It is so important that we see an increase in the number of facilities and well-trained personnel and professionals there.

Time is of the essence in snake-bite cases, like it may be when it is about other medical conditions. Today, our leaders seem to be on a spree launching all kinds of projects and making announcements. This is naturally before the Code of Conduct comes in for the Assembly elections. Despite explanations and protestations to the contrary, it would be naive to not realise that the sudden awakening is for the polls.

All infra announcements should include a clinic/hospital here, too. The people are suffering and this may not sound as glamorous as big-ticket projects but is certainly essential.