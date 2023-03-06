Why wait for dangerous structures to become killers

Experts said the half-demolished structure is a danger to both occupants and passers-by. Thousands of people use this buzzing approach road to the station. Instead of red tape and time wastage, make a quick and informed decision about this, as the clock is already ticking

An aerial view of hundreds of passers-by crossing what remains of the dangerous and dilapidated Krishna Baug building at Malad West, on Wednesday afternoon. Pics/Nimesh Dave

P-North ward officials in Malad West have partially demolished a 100-year-old structure marked for complete demolition, putting occupants, pedestrians and rail commuters at risk.

The 3.5-storey Krishna Baug comprising eight homes and 10 shops opposite Malad railway station was declared dangerous in 2019, and after several audits, was finally marked for demolition in 2021. On February 2, local ward officials pulled down just the residential parts and allowed the ground floor commercial parts to stay. A detailed report, citing too many technicalities to go into here, said commercial occupants have started repair works to make the remaining structure usable.

Experts said the half-demolished structure is a danger to both occupants and passers-by. Thousands of people use this buzzing approach road to the station. Instead of red tape and time wastage, make a quick and informed decision about this, as the clock is already ticking.

We cannot have committees being formed, or endless prevarications about this. The status quo must be spelt our clearly and unequivocally. If there is any danger to passers-by, at least initially cordon off a portion and ensure safety nets are in place.

We do have cases of half-broken buildings which may be precarious and if need be, have to be demolished in a planned and safe manner. If this is safe, then too, the dilapidated portion has to be cleared and the strong portion allowed to stand after a thorough analysis.

It is easy to say that people need to take another route but it is not easy in a crowded, rushed city. Time is of the essence here, so meetings that result in decisions and action are all important. We hope people do not wake up after an unfortunate occurrence which is unfortunately a pattern, especially when it comes to building disasters.