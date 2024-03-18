Work in progress. For a better tomorrow?

Our sutradhaars seem to be running out of patience as far as the infrastructural mess of half-done projects and hare-brained ideas being planned for the city go

File pic

Sir PM was gulping down gallons of water, Lady Flora could gauge from a distance that he was just back from a not-so-nice trail in some far-off part of the city. “Now go easy on the water, Pheroze. There are no restrooms nearby,” she advised her friend. “That’s exactly my point, my Lady. We are supposed to be a ‘world-class’ city and yet basic facilities are still woefully inadequate. I’m beginning to wonder if we will see a turn for the better, from an overall perspective. I trudged all the way to Dharavi earlier today, simply because I wanted to hear what the opposition leader had to say about his ideas for India, his vision and policies; it’s good to listen in when Delhi biggies come down to speak to Bombaywallahs. But goodness me! The experience was a nightmare—roads were blocked, traffic was clogged at vital signals, and valuable time was lost due to absence of proper signage, traffic management and crowd control. I barely got to hear the man and his sister speak. And imagine, we call ourselves India’s premier city, and whatnot,” huffed Sir PM.

“But Pheroze, isn’t this a common occurrence whenever there is a political rally in the city? Why are you particularly agitated this time?” his friend asked. “I feel a sense of helplessness has crept in; and it’s not just me. My friends, neighbours, former colleagues… they all feel that urgent action is the need of the hour but things have moved too slowly and casually. Accountability is amiss, and goof-ups like that incorrectly-aligned bridge in Andheri, are now shocking realities where citizens have to bear the brunt. Proactive strides occur in spurts, either the cosmetic way when, and you’ll recall this, those many international 20-leader sessions that were held in the city, and now, as we face another election, we see the openings of half-complete projects,” he thundered, adding, “It breaks my heart to see how this city has been stretched in all directions; our city isn’t given the sustained, wholehearted attention it deserves. Opening up sea bridges and ‘undersea’ tunnels aren’t enough. It’s the poorly-maintained and ongoing civic infrastructure on land, in the island city and the ever-expanding suburbs, that needs urgent looking-into. I also believe certain colonial-era railway stations are being renamed. What purpose will it serve? Why not channel the money that will be used in this process to instead improve urgent civic works?”

Lady Flora added, “We know how much time was lost first, and rather unfortunately, due to the pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns, and later, when there was a change of leadership in our state. Who continues to bear the brunt? Us, the common folk. Long-delayed road projects, endless Metro work across the entire city and the suburbs, and multiple improvement projects remain incomplete or carry on at a turtle’s pace. The result—a frame of a city that’s in work-in-progress mode. One more thing, I’ve been noticing, Pheroze which baffles and upsets me. First it was Shanghai, next came Singapore, and more recently, it’s been New York and Dubai. I’ve lost count, honestly. What is this fixation to make grand announcements and plans [and also do multiple ‘study’ trips to those destinations] to ape what is present in other world cities? Why can’t we look inward, reach out to our own architects and urban planners for sustainable, citizen-friendly and budget-smart ideas that are in sync with the identity and needs of our city? Why say ‘Make in India’ when you are looking outside India for ideas and inspiration?”

“Bravo!” Sir PM did a slow clap, as his friend uttered that last sentence. “You took the words right out of my mouth. It’s been quite exasperating for me to watch this jamboree that’s taken over, like a long, never-ending siege. Viegas and I were recalling those glory days when the city had broad roads, walkable, pedestrian-friendly pavements, and we could actually soak in the grandeur and brilliance of the Queen’s Necklace from the promenade at night. Now, you’ll be lucky to get a barricade-free view.”

By now, both friends made their way to Marine Drive. It was past midnight, and the crowds had thinned. “Pheroze, you’re right. The spectacle has changed forever. I wonder what Bartle [Frere], and the visionaries and administrators who followed him would have to say about all this,” sighed Lady Flora.

“On a more serious note, eminent architect and former head of the architectural department at Sir JJ School of Art, Claude Batley would surely have plenty to say. He wasn’t too pleased when Marine Drive was structured, and according to my sources at the institution, he said that it resembled “a rather badly fitting set of false teeth” for the city!” Lady Flora looked surprised. “Gosh! How I wish he was around to comment on this road project that is being touted as the solution to most of the city’s traffic woes. And, his views on the present cityscape.”

“Perhaps, a complex, never-ending open-heart surgery,” replied Sir PM.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

