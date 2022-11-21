×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > World Cup kicks off with short and sharp opening ceremony

World Cup kicks off with short and sharp opening ceremony

Updated on: 21 November,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Al Khor
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Hollywood superstar and Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman was at his narrative best too as the packed house cheered him on

World Cup kicks off with short and sharp opening ceremony

South Korean band BTS perform during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Al Khor, Qatar, yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Ashwin FerroThe opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup here on Sunday was a short and sweet affair—around 40 minutes. The Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium was all decked up and noisy as expected as the Arabian night shimmered and swayed to Dreamers-a hit single from the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack performed by Korean pop artiste Jung Kook and Qatari singer Fahad A-Kubaisi. Hollywood superstar and Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman was at his narrative best too as the packed house cheered him on.


Chaos ahead of opening



There were chaotic scenes outside the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. A mismanaged traffic system adding more time and inconvenience to the already lengthy 40-km distance from the Main Media Centre to the venue resulted in most mediapersons reaching late for the ceremony. Inside the venue however, thankfully, things were better managed as numerous volunteers efficiently guided the harrowed public to their seats.


Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022! BTS's Jungkook performs 'Dreamers' at opening ceremony

Fixing or fiction?

Even before a ball was kicked at the World Cup here, there were whispers that there was some hanky-panky going around ahead of the Qatar v Ecuador tournament-opening match. Some reports suggested that a bunch of Ecuadorian players were paid a hefty fee to under-perform, while others claimed that the hosts are willing to spend a lot more to ensure their team reaches the next round of the quadrennial showpiece event anyhow. Time will tell if these suggestions are true.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 mumbai columnists Ashwin Ferro mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK