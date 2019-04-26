PM Narendra Modi rally in BKC Live Updates: Supporters arrive in huge numbers

Municipal Councillor Sandeep Patel took to Twitter to share inside photos of BJP supporters heading to PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC.
Team BJP Heading towards BKC to Attend Public Rally of Shri @narendramodi #DeshModiKeSaath #ModiAgainSaysIndia #PhirEkBaarModiSaarkar #LoksabhaElections2019 @Dev_Fadnavis @dilippatel123 @ShelarAshish pic.twitter.com/LB5hqftfe1— Chowkidar Sandeep Patel (@sandeeppatel58) April 26, 2019
Twitter user Pallavi who was one of the few people to arrive first at MMRDA grounds for PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai rally revealed that there are no water arrangements inside the ground.
One of the first ones to arrive at BKC to see the Modi magic @narendramodi— #MainBhiChowkidar Pallavi (@pallavict) April 26, 2019
Only problem- they have taken water bottles, even < 100 ml bottles in the name of security & no arrangement of water inside@Dev_Fadnavis @poonam_mahajan @BJP4Maharashtra @MumbaiPolice #ModiInMumbai pic.twitter.com/TuKpLPk2sc
Modi supporters wave outside MMRDA grounds at BKC in Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar.
Modi supporters gear up at BKC ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai rally. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar.
Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in Mumbai. PM Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening.
Traffic updates around BKC ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally:
PM Narendra Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening. To avoid traffic snarls around the vicinity, the traffic authorities have worked out plans for commuters so that they are not inconvenienced while traveling. As per the latest advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), road restrictions have been made ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC in Mumbai. The entry of all types of vehicles leading to MMRDA grounds in BKC has been restricted with exception to emergency vehicles. The restriction has been imposed on both directions on the road adjacent to MMRDA grounds, JSW building between Tata Power building up to the fire station building. Schools in and around BKC have also made arrangements to ensure that school buses leave the campus in the afternoon and parents coming to pick up their wards have also been notified by the school authorities about the arrangements. Read the full story.