PM Narendra Modi rally in BKC Live Updates: Supporters arrive in huge numbers

Apr 26, 2019, 17:04 IST

Traffic updates around BKC ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally:

PM Narendra Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening. To avoid traffic snarls around the vicinity, the traffic authorities have worked out plans for commuters so that they are not inconvenienced while traveling. As per the latest advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), road restrictions have been made ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC in Mumbai. The entry of all types of vehicles leading to MMRDA grounds in BKC has been restricted with exception to emergency vehicles. The restriction has been imposed on both directions on the road adjacent to MMRDA grounds, JSW building between Tata Power building up to the fire station building. Schools in and around BKC have also made arrangements to ensure that school buses leave the campus in the afternoon and parents coming to pick up their wards have also been notified by the school authorities about the arrangements. Read the full story.