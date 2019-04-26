Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi rally in BKC Live Updates: Supporters arrive in huge numbers

Apr 26, 2019, 18:25 IST | mid-day online desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, ahead of the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29, 2019.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 18:24 IST

    Municipal Councillor Sandeep Patel took to Twitter to share inside photos of BJP supporters heading to PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 18:16 IST

    Twitter user Pallavi who was one of the few people to arrive first at MMRDA grounds for PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai rally revealed that there are no water arrangements inside the ground.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 18:14 IST

    More than 900 million Indians will vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. What will be on their minds when they cast their vote? Watch the video to know more:

  • Apr 26, 2019, 18:07 IST

    Modi supporters wave outside MMRDA grounds at BKC in Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 18:02 IST

    Modi supporters gear up at BKC ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai rally. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 17:17 IST

    Ahead of the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint rally with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in Mumbai. PM Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening.

  • Apr 26, 2019, 17:04 IST

    Traffic updates around BKC ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally:

    PM Narendra Modi's rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is expected to begin in the evening. To avoid traffic snarls around the vicinity, the traffic authorities have worked out plans for commuters so that they are not inconvenienced while traveling. As per the latest advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), road restrictions have been made ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at BKC in Mumbai. The entry of all types of vehicles leading to MMRDA grounds in BKC has been restricted with exception to emergency vehicles. The restriction has been imposed on both directions on the road adjacent to MMRDA grounds, JSW building between Tata Power building up to the fire station building. Schools in and around BKC have also made arrangements to ensure that school buses leave the campus in the afternoon and parents coming to pick up their wards have also been notified by the school authorities about the arrangements. Read the full story.

