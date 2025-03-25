Breaking News
1 killed, dozens injured in US airstrikes targeting Houthis

Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:19 AM IST  |  Dubai
Strikes entered its 10th day, part of a campaign by US President Donald Trump targeting the rebel group that threatens maritime trade

A man walks through the rubble of a collapsed building at the site of a reported US air strike. Pic/AFP

US airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels pounded sites across the country into Monday, with the group saying the one attack in the capital killed at least one person and wounded more than a dozen others.


The American strikes entered its 10th day without a sign of stopping, part of a campaign by US President Donald Trump targeting the rebel group that threatens maritime trade and Israel while also trying to pressure Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor.


So far, the US has not offered any specifics on the sites it is striking, though Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz claimed the attacks have taken out key Houthi leadership, including their head missileer.


That’s something so far that’s not been acknowledged by the Houthis. 

“We’ve hit communications nodes, weapons factories and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities,” Waltz told CBS on Sunday.

An apparent US strike Sunday hit a building in a western neighbourhood of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, killing at least one person and wounding 13 others, the rebel-controlled SABA news agency said, citing health officials. Footage released by the rebels showed the rubble of a collapsed building and pools of blood staining the grey dust covering the ground. 

