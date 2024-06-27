Breaking News
10 same sex HK couples marry in US via video chat

10 same-sex HK couples marry in US via video chat

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
The event Tuesday was timed to mark Pride Month, with a registered officiant from the American state of Utah making their marriages official

10 same-sex HK couples marry in US via video chat

The couples pose for a picture at their wedding at Eaton Hotel, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Pic/AP

10 same-sex HK couples marry in US via video chat
Ten same-sex couples got married in the United States over the internet from Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous southern Chinese city that does not formally recognise such unions but offers them legal protections. The event Tuesday was timed to mark Pride Month, with a registered officiant from the American state of Utah making their marriages official. 


Most states require the couple to appear in person to fill out paperwork and present identification, but Utah does not, and its digital application process has made it a go-to for online weddings since the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members gathered in a hotel hall in Kowloon district as couples exchanged rings.


