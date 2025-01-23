This was after her impressive results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy

Atiqa Mir hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Pic/DAMC

10-yr-old is 1st Indian female to race in WSK

India’s 10-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir is set to become the first female from the country to race in the World Series Karting (WSK) Championships after being signed by 29-time champions Babyrace for a full season.

This was after her impressive results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy. The racer from Jammu and Kashmir will also be the only female in the Mini class having a highly competitive grid of over 60 karts.

