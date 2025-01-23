Breaking News
10 yr old is 1st Indian female to race in WSK

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Italy
Agencies |

This was after her impressive results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy

Atiqa Mir hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Pic/DAMC

India’s 10-year-old karting sensation Atiqa Mir is set to become the first female from the country to race in the World Series Karting (WSK) Championships after being signed by 29-time champions Babyrace for a full season.


This was after her impressive results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy. The racer from Jammu and Kashmir will also be the only female in the Mini class having a highly competitive grid of over 60 karts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


