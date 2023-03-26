10,000 Ukrainians live in ‘dire conditions’ amid conflict

The eastern city of Bakhmut has become a crucial target in Russia’s winter drive to completely annex Ukraine’s industrialised Donbas region. It is also the site of the largest fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in recent months.

A wounded Ukrainian serviceman being carried near Bakhmut. Pic/AFP

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, about 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been living in dire conditions, agencies reported citing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday.

Despite thousands of soldiers being killed on both sides, the Russian offensive has so far produced little progress. “For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the shelters,” the ICRC’s Umar Khan said at a news briefing.

On Friday, Russian soldiers launched attacks on both the northern and southern parts of the front in the Donbas region, continuing their advance despite claims from Kyiv that Moscow’s operation was waning near Bakhmut.

