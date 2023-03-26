Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 10000 Ukrainians live in dire conditions amid conflict

10,000 Ukrainians live in ‘dire conditions’ amid conflict

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The eastern city of Bakhmut has become a crucial target in Russia’s winter drive to completely annex Ukraine’s industrialised Donbas region. It is also the site of the largest fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in recent months.

10,000 Ukrainians live in ‘dire conditions’ amid conflict

A wounded Ukrainian serviceman being carried near Bakhmut. Pic/AFP


Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, about 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been living in dire conditions, agencies reported citing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday.


The eastern city of Bakhmut has become a crucial target in Russia’s winter drive to completely annex Ukraine’s industrialised Donbas region. It is also the site of the largest fight in the Russia-Ukraine war in recent months.



Also Read: Ukraine, International Monetary Fund agree on USD 15.6 billion loan package


Despite thousands of soldiers being killed on both sides, the Russian offensive has so far produced little progress. “For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the shelters,” the ICRC’s Umar Khan said at a news briefing. 

On Friday, Russian soldiers launched attacks on both the northern and southern parts of the front in the Donbas region, continuing their advance despite claims from Kyiv that Moscow’s operation was waning near Bakhmut.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news russia ukraine news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK