108-m ‘chunri’ for Ram-Sita union in Nepal

A ‘chunri’ measuring 108 metres has been offered to the Janaki Temple of Nepal by a trust from Surat (Gujarat) on the occasion of ‘Bibah Panchami’, marking the wedding of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita. The event set for Friday is the first ‘Bibah Panchami’ to be held in the city after the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The red chunri, sent by Jin Mata Trust, toured the ancient historic city of Janakpur after being brought in from Ayodhya by around 500 devotees.

