Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > 108 m chunri for Ram Sita union in Nepal

108-m ‘chunri’ for Ram-Sita union in Nepal

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Janakpur (Nepal)
Agencies |

Top

The red chunri, sent by Jin Mata Trust, toured the ancient historic city of Janakpur after being brought in from Ayodhya by around 500 devotees

108-m ‘chunri’ for Ram-Sita union in Nepal

The garment was sent by the Surat-based Jin Mata Trust

Listen to this article
108-m ‘chunri’ for Ram-Sita union in Nepal
x
00:00

A ‘chunri’ measuring 108 metres has been offered to the Janaki Temple of Nepal by a trust from Surat (Gujarat) on the occasion of ‘Bibah Panchami’, marking the wedding of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita. The event set for Friday is the first ‘Bibah Panchami’ to be held in the city after the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.


The red chunri, sent by Jin Mata Trust, toured the ancient historic city of Janakpur after being brought in from Ayodhya by around 500 devotees.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nepal news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK