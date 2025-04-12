Breaking News
11 ‘October 7’ terrorists eliminated in Gaza op

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Two additional key terrorists who were eliminated in targeted IDF and Shin Bet strikes prior to Operation Strength and Sword

Palestinians transport the body of a person killed in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed publicly on Thursday night that, last month, 11 terrorists who invaded the country and participated in the murderous October 7 massacre on were eliminated by Israeli forces, including key terrorists involved in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli soldiers and civilians.


On March 18, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) began Operation ‘Strength and Sword’ in the Gaza Strip, during which nine of the eleven terrorists were killed. Two additional key terrorists who were eliminated in targeted IDF and Shin Bet strikes prior to Operation Strength and Sword.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


