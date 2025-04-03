Breaking News
110-year-old lemon part of MI5 exhibition

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  London
Agencies



Compact spy cameras, microdots in a talcum powder tin and a briefcase abandoned by fleeing Soviet spy Guy Burgess are also part of the show at Britain’s National Archives, charting the history of a secretive agency.

The lemon played a key role in espionage history. Pic/AP

A 110-year-old lemon that played a key role in espionage history is one of the star attractions of a London exhibition drawn from the files of MI5, Britain’s intel agency. 


Compact spy cameras, microdots in a talcum powder tin and a briefcase abandoned by fleeing Soviet spy Guy Burgess are also part of the show at Britain’s National Archives, charting the history of a secretive agency.


