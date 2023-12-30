Breaking News
15-year-old surfer dies after shark attack

15-year-old surfer dies after shark attack

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Adelaide
Surfers also died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October. But their bodies were never recovered

15-year-old surfer dies after shark attack

Khai Cowley, 15. Pic/X

A 15-year-old surfer has died in the third fatal shark attack in the waters off South Australia state in recent months.


Khai Cowley was attacked by a suspected great white shark Thursday while surfing with his father off remote Ethel Beach on the Yorke Peninsula west of his hometown of Adelaide, authorities said. He was brought to shore but emergency services were unable to revive him.


Surfers also died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October. But their bodies were never recovered.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

