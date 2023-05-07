176 dead in Congo floods

Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu

People walk next to a house destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubiin, South Kivu province on Saturday. Pic/AP

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country’s South Kivu province. Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu.

Authorities also reported scores of people injured. South Kivu Governor Theo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction for himself, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.

Several main roads to the affected area have been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts. President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honor the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government. Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.

