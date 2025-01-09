Breaking News
18 assailants, 1 soldier killed in Chad presidential palace attack

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  N'Djamena, Chad
The attack on Wednesday night occurred while Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside the palace, but authorities said the situation was quickly brought under control.

18 assailants, 1 soldier killed in Chad presidential palace attack

Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno during a ceremony in N’Djamena, Chad. File Pic/AFP

18 assailants, 1 soldier killed in Chad presidential palace attack
An attack on Chad’s presidential palace left 18 assailants dead and six in custody, with one soldier killed and three wounded, state media reported on Thursday.


The attack on Wednesday night occurred while Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside the palace, but authorities said the situation was quickly brought under control.


“The situation is completely under control. There is no fear,” Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said while surrounded by soldiers in a live Facebook broadcast filmed inside what appeared to be a quiet presidential palace late on Wednesday.


Koulamallah praised the vigilance of the palace guards, describing the attackers as disorganised and intoxicated by alcohol.

