Eight other people died when a passenger van collided with a truck on a highway in Naushahro Feroze district in southern Sindh province, according to local media

The bus overturned in Fateh Jang town, Punjab province. Pic/DAWN

Listen to this article 18 people die in road accidents in Pakistan x 00:00

A speeding passenger bus overturned on a highway in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 10 people, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight other people died when a passenger van collided with a truck on a highway in Naushahro Feroze district in southern Sindh province, according to local media.

Authorities blamed both accidents on the drivers’ negligence. Seven passengers were also injured in the bus crash in the town of Fateh Jang in Punjab province, police official Mohammad Arshad said. It was traveling from Bahawalpur city to Islamabad, he said.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored. Last month, 18 people were killed when a bus carrying wedding guests plunged into the Indus River in northern Pakistan.

07

No. of people injured in bus accident

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever