Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a blaze at an industrial facility in Russia’s Bryansk region, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said.

A woman rescued hours after the Russian air strike. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 2 Ukrainian women pulled from rubble after 7 hours x 00:00

Rescue crews working through the night pulled two women from rubble more than seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in a southern Ukraine city, killing six people and wounding 22 others, authorities said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women called rescue services on their cellphones to say they were buried under the rubble after the attack late on Tuesday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s Emergency Services said. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a blaze at an industrial facility in Russia’s Bryansk region, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said.

Air defences downed 14 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region early Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Also, a Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region early Wednesday damaged an industrial plant, regional Gov. Yuri Slusar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever