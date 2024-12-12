Breaking News
2 Ukrainian women pulled from rubble after 7 hours

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a blaze at an industrial facility in Russia's Bryansk region, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said.

A woman rescued hours after the Russian air strike. Pic/AFP

Rescue crews working through the night pulled two women from rubble more than seven hours after a Russian missile struck a private medical clinic in a southern Ukraine city, killing six people and wounding 22 others, authorities said on Wednesday.


The women called rescue services on their cellphones to say they were buried under the rubble after the attack late on Tuesday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's Emergency Services said. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a blaze at an industrial facility in Russia's Bryansk region, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said.


Air defences downed 14 Ukrainian Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region early Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Also, a Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region early Wednesday damaged an industrial plant, regional Gov. Yuri Slusar said.


russia ukraine gaza strip hamas world news International news

