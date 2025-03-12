Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the US. A student at the University of Pittsburgh, she was vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when she went missing on March 6

Sudiksha Konanki

Listen to this article 20-year-old Indian student on vacation in Dominican Republic goes missing x 00:00

An Indian student has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country to probe her disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the US. A student at the University of Pittsburgh, she was vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when she went missing on March 6. Dominican officials said Konanki is believed to have drowned in the ocean during an early morning swim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever