20 year old Indian student on vacation in Dominican Republic goes missing

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:35 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the US. A student at the University of Pittsburgh, she was vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when she went missing on March 6

Sudiksha Konanki

An Indian student has gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country to probe her disappearance. 


Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is a citizen of India and a permanent resident of the US. A student at the University of Pittsburgh, she was vacationing with five female college friends at a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, when she went missing on March 6. Dominican officials said Konanki is believed to have drowned in the ocean during an early morning swim.


india united states of america news world news

