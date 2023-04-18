Breaking News
I will always remain with NCP: Ajit Pawar
Apple BKC: Apple launches its first retail store in BKC, Mumbai
Ajit Pawar dismisses reports linking him to BJP, denies calling meeting of MLAs
Maharashtra Sunstroke deaths: 9 still hospitalised, says civic official
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing

21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing

Updated on: 18 April,2023 07:23 PM IST  |  Beijing
PTI |

Top

A hospital admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported

21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing
x
00:00

Twenty-one people were killed on Tuesday when a hospital building caught fire in China's national capital.


A hospital admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported.



Also Read: Maharashtra sunstroke tragedy: Death toll climbs to 14; seven still in hospital


The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news china beijing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK