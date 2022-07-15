21 killed in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine city

A preliminary date for the next four-way meeting is July 20 or 21, Russian RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, on Thursday. Pic/AP

Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 21 people including three children and wounding over 100, police said. National police said an office block had been hit, nearby residential buildings were damaged and a medical centre was destroyed. Ninety people sought medical attention and about 50 of them were in a serious condition, the police said. At least 42 are missing. There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?”

Contact between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations on the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain will continue after Wednesday’s talks in Istanbul delivered some elements of a possible deal, Russia’s foreign ministry said. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday after the talks. A preliminary date for the next four-way meeting is July 20 or 21, Russian RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.

50

No of those seriously injured in the attack

