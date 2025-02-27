Breaking News
40 Uyghurs detained by Thaliand sent back to China

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

The group, predominantly members of the primarily Muslim minority from China’s Xinjiang, has been confined in Thailand’s Immigration Detention Center since 2014, after attempting to flee Beijing’s oppression by passing through Thailand, RFA reported.

Vans carrying the deportees leave the detention centre in Bangkok. Pic/X/@KhaosodEnglish

Thailand sent back 40 Chinese individuals categorised as “illegal immigrants” on Thursday, following claims by human rights activists and a Thai news organization that the country was deporting Uyghurs who had been held in Thailand for over 10 years, according to reports by Radio Free Asia (RFA).


The group, predominantly members of the primarily Muslim minority from China’s Xinjiang, has been confined in Thailand’s Immigration Detention Center since 2014, after attempting to flee Beijing’s oppression by passing through Thailand, RFA reported.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


