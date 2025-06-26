Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > World News > Article > 41651 compensation claims for war damages filed in Israel

41,651 compensation claims for war damages filed in Israel

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:09 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI |

Top

So far, 41,651 claims have been received by the compensation fund centers since the beginning of the war, of which 32,975 are for damage to buildings, 4,119 for damage to vehicles, and 4,456 for damage to contents and equipment

41,651 compensation claims for war damages filed in Israel

While airports have been closed since the war began, a few emergency flights had been operating in recent days. File Pic

Listen to this article
41,651 compensation claims for war damages filed in Israel
x
00:00

Since the outbreak of the war with, teams from the Israel Tax Authority's Compensation Fund - Property Tax, accompanied by engineers and appraisers, have been in the various arenas and are providing initial assistance to citizens whose homes and property have been damaged, in cooperation with representatives of local authorities operating in the field.

So far, 41,651 claims have been received by the compensation fund centers since the beginning of the war, of which 32,975 are for damage to buildings, 4,119 for damage to vehicles, and 4,456 for damage to contents and equipment. It is estimated that there are thousands more buildings that were damaged for which no claims have yet been filed.


Below is the distribution of claims by metropolitan centers:


Tel Aviv: 26,084

Ashkelon: 12,364

Acre: 2,750

Tiberias: 226

Central Areas: 114

Jerusalem: 104

Kiryat Shmona: 9

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

israel Israel-Iran War world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK