5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was 'devastated by the senseless attack on our community' and offered condolences to victims and their families

Representational Pic

In another case of a mass shooting in the United States, five people were killed and another 18 were injured in a shooting incident at a gay nightclub "Club Q", in the state of Colorado on Saturday, CNN reported.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said authorities received "numerous" 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene, according to the American broadcaster.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," said Castro. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

Also Read: Shraddha murder: Police record statement of housing society secretary in Vasai

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement said. Details of how the shooting ended have yet to be released by police, but Castro said "this was not an officer-involved shooting."

This is a developing story and more information is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever