5 sentenced to prison for 100-mn-euro jewellery heist

Visitors in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace in 2020. Pic/AP

A German court on Tuesday convicted five men over the theft of 18th-century jewels worth more than 100 million euros from a Dresden museum in 2019. They were given prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. One defendant was acquitted.

The Dresden state court ruled that the five men — aged 24 to 29 — were responsible for the break-in at the eastern German city’s Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019, and the theft of 21 pieces of jewellery containing more than 4,300 diamonds, with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($129 million).

Officials said at the time that the items taken included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette. They were convicted of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson.

