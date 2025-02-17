Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 500 days of the Israel Hamas war

500 days of the Israel-Hamas war

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Hamas
Agencies |

Here are some numbers that show the scale of death and devastation.

Demonstrators march towards the Israeli parliament (Knesset) demanding the release of Israeli hostages

Monday marked the 500th day of the war triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel. A tenuous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has held for nearly a month. But the current phase of the truce is set to expire in early March and it is unclear if the sides will extend it, begin negotiations for a more lasting ceasefire or resume fighting. Here are some numbers that show the scale of death and devastation.


Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip
500 days of wreckage


1200* No. of people killed in Israel during Oct. 7 2023 attack
251 Hostages taken into Gaza
73 No. of hostages remaining in Gaza
36 No of hostages in Gaza believed to be dead

Destruction caused by the Israeli offensive in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Pics/AFP
Destruction caused by the Israeli offensive in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Pics/AFP

48,200* Palestinians killed in Gaza (This figure from the Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says more than half of the dead were women and children)
111,600* Palestinians wounded in Gaza
846 Israeli soldiers killed
10,000+ Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza
Around 90% Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced
586,000 Palestinians who have crossed into northern Gaza since the ceasefire began
75,500+ Israelis displaced by attacks from Gaza, Lebanon

