500 days of the Israel-Hamas war

Demonstrators march towards the Israeli parliament (Knesset) demanding the release of Israeli hostages

Monday marked the 500th day of the war triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel. A tenuous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has held for nearly a month. But the current phase of the truce is set to expire in early March and it is unclear if the sides will extend it, begin negotiations for a more lasting ceasefire or resume fighting. Here are some numbers that show the scale of death and devastation.

Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip

500 days of wreckage

1200* No. of people killed in Israel during Oct. 7 2023 attack

251 Hostages taken into Gaza

73 No. of hostages remaining in Gaza

36 No of hostages in Gaza believed to be dead



Destruction caused by the Israeli offensive in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Pics/AFP

48,200* Palestinians killed in Gaza (This figure from the Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says more than half of the dead were women and children)

111,600* Palestinians wounded in Gaza

846 Israeli soldiers killed

10,000+ Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza

Around 90% Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced

586,000 Palestinians who have crossed into northern Gaza since the ceasefire began

75,500+ Israelis displaced by attacks from Gaza, Lebanon

