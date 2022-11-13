×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > World News > Article > 6 killed 53 wounded in bomb attack in Istanbul President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

6 killed, 53 wounded in 'bomb attack' in Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Updated on: 13 November,2022 10:40 PM IST  |  Istanbul
IANS |

Top

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, the local media reported

6 killed, 53 wounded in 'bomb attack' in Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Representational Pic


At least six people were killed and 53 others were wounded in a 'bomb attack' in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.


"Immediately after the treacherous attack, security and health units were sent to the scene of the incident, and the wounded were quickly transferred to the surrounding hospitals," the President was quoted as saying by the Ihlas News Agency.



"Efforts to take over Turkey through terrorism will not work," Erdogan added.


Also Read: Indian-American K P George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge

Erdogan made the statement at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul prior to his departure to Indonesia for the upcoming G20 summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue on the European side of the city at 4:20 p.m. local time.

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, local media reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you pay for `official` Twitter labels?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
turkey istanbul news Crime News world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK