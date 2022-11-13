6 killed, 53 wounded in 'bomb attack' in Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, the local media reported

At least six people were killed and 53 others were wounded in a 'bomb attack' in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.

"Immediately after the treacherous attack, security and health units were sent to the scene of the incident, and the wounded were quickly transferred to the surrounding hospitals," the President was quoted as saying by the Ihlas News Agency.

"Efforts to take over Turkey through terrorism will not work," Erdogan added.

Erdogan made the statement at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul prior to his departure to Indonesia for the upcoming G20 summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue on the European side of the city at 4:20 p.m. local time.

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, local media reported.

