6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Smoke rising from the crash after two planes collided mid-air at Dallas Executive Airport. Pic/ AFP

Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground on Saturday during a Dallas air show, officials said.

According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Air show safety particularly with older military aircraft has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators.

In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

