The European charity’s ship Ocean Viking spotted the dinghy with 25 people on board Wednesday

Survivors rescued from the deflating rubber dinghy. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 60 migrants die on trip from Libya in dinghy x 00:00

Survivors rescued from a deflating rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea have reported that some 60 people who departed Libya with them more than a week ago perished during the journey, the humanitarian rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday. The European charity’s ship Ocean Viking spotted the dinghy with 25 people on board Wednesday.

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s coast

ADVERTISEMENT

A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least eight people, officials said. Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others reached the shore by themselves.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever