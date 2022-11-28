7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Several people are likely to be buried under the mud and debris in Casamicciola, a comune in the Metropolitan City of Naples in the Italian region Campania, located in the northern part of Ischia Island

People work on the damaged street in Casamicciola. Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia after a landslide killed at least one and the government declared a state of emergency. Pic/AFP

Seven people have been killed and five are feared missing after a landslide struck a densely populated port city on Italy's Ischia island on Sunday, a US-based media publication said.

The deceased include a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings who died as a result of getting buried under debris.

Several people are likely to be buried under the mud and debris in Casamicciola, a comune in the Metropolitan City of Naples in the Italian region Campania, located in the northern part of Ischia Island.

The landslide was so massive that it collapsed many buildings and pushed vehicles into the sea, according to The Detroit.

"Mud and water tend to fill every space,'' Luca Cari, the spokesman for Italian firefighters, told Italy-based RAI state TV. "Our teams are searching with hope, even if it is very difficult."

Also Read: ‘North Korea aims to have the world’s strongest nuclear force’

Landslides remained a worry in the town's highest point, near where heavy rain dislodged a portion of rock, forcing search workers to enter on foot.

According to officials, the island experienced 126 millimetres (almost five inches) of rain in six hours, the greatest rainfall in 20 years.

The calamity was aggravated by construction in high-risk regions on the hilly island, which is also in a seismically active zone, The Detroit reported citing the experts.

The death toll is likely to rise further as search operations are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever